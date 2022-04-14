36m ago
Singapore PM Lee Signals Lawrence Wong Becomes New Successor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the so-called fourth generation team, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post, effectively paving the way for him to become the next premier.
A consultation process found “overwhelming support” for Wong among cabinet ministers, Lee said.
“Singapore will always need a strong team in charge, with a leader who can bring others together, and draw out the best of each team member,” Lee added. “I have every confidence that Lawrence and his team will continue to give their best for Singapore and Singaporeans.”
