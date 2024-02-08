Feb 8, 2024
Singapore PM Urges Citizens to Have More Babies in Dragon Year
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged young couples to have more babies as the city state battles with a declining birth rate.
“Now is as good a time as any for young couples to add a ‘little dragon’ to your family,” the premier said in his annual Lunar New Year message. The lunar year of the dragon starts Feb. 10.
The dragon is a “symbol of power, strength and good fortune,” Lee said, while acknowledging that having a baby is a personal decision.
Singapore eased egg freezing rules and doubled government-paid paternity leave to four weeks after its birth rate dropped to a record low of 1.05 babies per woman in 2022. Countries including South Korea, China and Japan have also been battling falling fertility rates and an aging population.
