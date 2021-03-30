(Bloomberg) -- The publisher of Singapore’s flagship daily newspaper The Straits Times saw its shares jump to the highest in nearly one year, after the company said it is undertaking a strategic review to consider options for its various businesses.

Newspaper-to-real estate group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. rose as much as 8.7% to its highest since April 3. It is up 38% this year, set for the first annual gain in seven years.

The objective of the strategic review is to maximize value for shareholders as “SPH remains undervalued” and group’s media business continues to face a challenging environment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd. is acting as the financial adviser for the review, according to the statement.

The update on review came alongside company’s semi-annual results. Its net income for the first half rose 26% from the same period last year to S$97.9 million ($72.7 million).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.