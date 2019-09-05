(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore blog said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing its chief editor over an article allegedly containing “false” statements surrounding the family house once owned by his late father Lee Kuan Yew, the country’s first premier.

The Online Citizen’s Terry Xu has been served with a writ of summons by Davinder Singh Chambers LLC on behalf of the prime minister, the sociopolitical website said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Online Citizen’s story published last month referenced a Facebook post by Ho Ching, the wife of the prime minister, who shared an article on why it was acceptable to cut ties with toxic family members.

The prime minister’s press secretary issued a letter dated Sept. 1 demanding the removal of content that repeated allegations made by his sister Lee Wei Ling. The blog was given three days to remove the content and issue a “full and unconditional” apology, or face legal action.

Read more about how a house provoked a feud in Singapore’s Lee family

Xu declined to comply with the demands, he said in response on Sept. 4. He now has eight days to enter an appearance to defend the claim by the prime minister, according to the blog’s Facebook post.

To contact the reporter on this story: Krystal Chia in Singapore at kchia48@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joyce Koh at jkoh38@bloomberg.net, Jasmine Ng

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.