(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was promoted to deputy prime minister on Tuesday, a move that further positions him to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Heng will retain his finance post, the prime minister’s office said in an emailed statement. The appointment will take effect on May 1. He will also continue chairing the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation.

