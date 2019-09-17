(Bloomberg) -- Singapore real estate investment trusts are on a money-raising spree.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT began taking investor orders on Tuesday for an initial public offering that could raise as much as S$740.3 million ($538 million) in what would be Singapore’s third-largest IPO this year.

REITs have raised $1.63 billion in Singapore IPOs so far this year, the highest since 2013 when first-time share sales by the sector fetched $2.18 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. REITs also account for the bulk of all IPOs that have taken place in Singapore in 2019, representing 97% of all fundraising, the data show.

Trusts have been taking advantage of high stock prices to conduct IPOs and additional share sales, while investors are shopping for yield in a low interest rate environment.

The FTSE Straits Times Real Estate Investment Trust Index has risen 17.9% this year and is trading close to a one-year high, making it a good time to sell equity.

The largest REIT IPO in Singapore this year was the $612 million listing by Prime U.S. REIT, followed by Eagle Hospitality Trust’s $451 million offering.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. Hong Kong exchange Size up to $4.85b Launching as soon as Wednesday JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Hong Kong exchange Size up to $477m Pricing Sept. 18 BofA Merrill Lynch, CICC, Citi, CMBI, Fosun Hani

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Shanghai Star board Size $138m Taking orders Sept. 16; listing date TBA Minsheng Sec.

Topsports International Holdings Hong Kong exchange Premarketing started Sept. 9 Size about $1b Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT Singapore exchange Taking orders from Sept. 17 Expected listing Oct. 2 As much as S$740.3m DBS, Citi

Asset World Thailand exchange Price: 6 baht Size up to $1.6b Property arm of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Listing date: Oct. 10 BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Phatra Securities, Bualuang Securities, Kasikom Securities, SCB Securities

Home Credit Hong Kong exchange Premarketing started Sept. 2 Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

AllHome (home-furnishing retailer) Philippines stock exchange Size up to $347m Opened books Sept. 13 Pricing Sept. 26 Listing Oct. 10 Owned by billionaire Manuel Villar



More ECM situations we are following:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV revived the Hong Kong initial public offering of its Asian unit and is set to raise as much as HK$37.9 billion ($4.85 billion), roughly half of an earlier target, people with knowledge of the matter said

Keppel DC REITexpects gross proceeds of about S$478.2m from equity fund raising

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. is guiding potential investors that it could price its $477 million Hong Kong initial public offering toward the low end of a marketed range, according to a message communicated to fund managers

Telefast Indonesia jumps 70% on debut on Jakarta Stock Exchange

