(Bloomberg) -- Singapore real estate investment trusts are on a money-raising spree.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT began taking investor orders on Tuesday for an initial public offering that could raise as much as S$740.3 million ($538 million) in what would be Singapore’s third-largest IPO this year.

REITs have raised $1.63 billion in Singapore IPOs so far this year, the highest since 2013 when first-time share sales by the sector fetched $2.18 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. REITs also account for the bulk of all IPOs that have taken place in Singapore in 2019, representing 97% of all fundraising, the data show.

Trusts have been taking advantage of high stock prices to conduct IPOs and additional share sales, while investors are shopping for yield in a low interest rate environment.

The FTSE Straits Times Real Estate Investment Trust Index has risen 17.9% this year and is trading close to a one-year high, making it a good time to sell equity.

The largest REIT IPO in Singapore this year was the $612 million listing by Prime U.S. REIT, followed by Eagle Hospitality Trust’s $451 million offering.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd.
    • Hong Kong exchange
    • Size up to $4.85b
    • Launching as soon as Wednesday
    • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech
    • Hong Kong exchange
    • Size up to $477m
    • Pricing Sept. 18
    • BofA Merrill Lynch, CICC, Citi, CMBI, Fosun Hani
  • Jiangsu Cnano Technology
    • Shanghai Star board
    • Size $138m
    • Taking orders Sept. 16; listing date TBA
    • Minsheng Sec.
  • Topsports International Holdings
    • Hong Kong exchange
    • Premarketing started Sept. 9
    • Size about $1b
    • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
  • Lendlease Global Commercial REIT
    • Singapore exchange
    • Taking orders from Sept. 17
    • Expected listing Oct. 2
    • As much as S$740.3m
    • DBS, Citi
  • Asset World
    • Thailand exchange
    • Price: 6 baht
    • Size up to $1.6b
    • Property arm of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
    • Listing date: Oct. 10
    • BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Phatra Securities, Bualuang Securities, Kasikom Securities, SCB Securities
  • Home Credit
    • Hong Kong exchange
    • Premarketing started Sept. 2
    • Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
  • AllHome (home-furnishing retailer)
    • Philippines stock exchange
    • Size up to $347m
    • Opened books Sept. 13
    • Pricing Sept. 26
    • Listing Oct. 10
    • Owned by billionaire Manuel Villar

More ECM situations we are following:

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev NV revived the Hong Kong initial public offering of its Asian unit and is set to raise as much as HK$37.9 billion ($4.85 billion), roughly half of an earlier target, people with knowledge of the matter said
  • Keppel DC REITexpects gross proceeds of about S$478.2m from equity fund raising
  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. is guiding potential investors that it could price its $477 million Hong Kong initial public offering toward the low end of a marketed range, according to a message communicated to fund managers
  • Telefast Indonesia jumps 70% on debut on Jakarta Stock Exchange

