(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s parliament has introduced an amendment to the constitution that if approved, would allow the president and government ministers to accept appointments in foreign and international organizations, according to a statement from the prime ministers office.

Should the proposal be approved, any such appointment would be undertaken in one’s private capacity and “if required by the national interest,” according to the statement on Monday.

“From time to time, the President or Ministers are invited to take up key positions in foreign and international organizations. Accepting such positions can enhance Singapore’s international standing and help to advance our national interest,” the statement said.

The city-state’s constitution currently bars the president from taking up public roles where the official acts in private capacity. While the law doesn’t impose such limitation to ministers, the bill seeks to put in place a similar legal framework “to ensure more comprehensive coverage.”

