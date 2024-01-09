(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau completed a probe involving Transport Minister S. Iswaran, the Business Times reported, citing Minister Chan Chun Sing’s written reply to a question in parliament on Tuesday.

The case is being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and will be put through the due legal process, the newspaper said, citing Chan.

Iswaran is the first senior minister to get embroiled in a graft probe since 1986. He and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested in July in a case that’s challenged Singapore’s reputation for clean governance. Both Iswaran and Ong were released on bail.

The corruption agency, which reports directly to Lee, hasn’t specified what wrongdoing was involved. No charges have been filed, though Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

