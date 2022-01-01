(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will increase the number of people allowed at work-related corporate events to 1,000 from Jan. 3 compared with 50 at present as Covid cases decline.

People who attend the gatherings will be required to wear a mask and the consumption of meals or beverages will be forbidden, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement on its website. Other restrictions will include social distancing of at least one meter and zones restricting groups to 100 people. Organizers will also need to notify authorities of plans to hold events.

Singapore, with one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, is pushing ahead with its strategy to treat the virus as endemic without overwhelming the health-care system or suffering the death toll seen in Europe and the U.S. The city state’s infections have dropped to just hundreds of cases a day in the past week compared with the thousands it was reporting for months as it battled a wave of the delta variant of the virus. Hospitalization and intensive care numbers have similarly dipped.

