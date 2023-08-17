You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 17, 2023
Singapore Receives Six Applications for Presidential Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore received a total of six applications for certificates of eligibility to run in the country’s presidential elections, according to a statement from the Elections Department.
Four individuals have publicly declared their intention to run for the role. They are: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former deputy prime minister; former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ng Kok Song; George Goh, a local businessman and former non-resident ambassador to Morocco; and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.
Singapore plans to hold the elections on Sept. 1 if more than one candidate is contending for the post.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
