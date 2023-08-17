(Bloomberg) -- Singapore received a total of six applications for certificates of eligibility to run in the country’s presidential elections, according to a statement from the Elections Department.

Four individuals have publicly declared their intention to run for the role. They are: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former deputy prime minister; former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ng Kok Song; George Goh, a local businessman and former non-resident ambassador to Morocco; and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Singapore plans to hold the elections on Sept. 1 if more than one candidate is contending for the post.

