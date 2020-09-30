(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s financial regulator ordered Wirecard AG’s local entities to cease their payment activities and return all customers’ funds by Oct. 14.

The embattled German firm’s unit in the city state told the Monetary Authority of Singapore that it’s unable to continue providing payment processing services to “a significant number of merchants,” MAS said Wednesday in a statement.

“MAS has assessed that it is in the interest of the public for Wirecard SG to cease its payments services and promptly return all customers’ funds,” it said. “This provides the greatest certainty to customers on their appropriate course of action, including seeking alternative service providers.”

Credit card payments at merchants using Wirecard SG’s services, as well as usage of prepaid cards issued by the firm will be affected, MAS said. Other forms of electronic payments are available in Singapore, it said.

