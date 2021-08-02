(Bloomberg) -- Singapore authorities found 106 new cases of locally-spread coronavirus cases, the government said.

Some 25 of the cases were unlinked, the Health Ministry said in statement Monday. Of the total, seven cases were individuals above 70 years old who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated. There were five imported cases.

Daily virus case counts have stayed well above 100 since July 19, after an outbreak at a fishery port in west Singapore spread across the rest of the island with clusters emerging at karaoke lounges and food markets to a primary school and hospital.

While Singapore’s virus tallies are a fraction of the thousands of the cases found in neighboring Indonesia and Malaysia, government officials reimposed tighter Covid restrictions last month to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

Government officials said the restrictions, which include a ban on dining-in, may get eased in a review early August, and only if the clusters remain under control while hospitalization rates stay low. On Sunday, 590 people were warded in hospitals with the majority just under observation, government data showed.

Thirty-five serious cases require oxygen supplementation while two are in critical condition. Singapore has set aside 1,000 beds in intensive care units to cater for any increase in critical cases.

Singapore pushed ahead with its vaccination drive with 61% of the population fully inoculated so far, while focusing on getting the elderly to vaccine centers or sending health officials to their homes. The government has pegged high vaccination rates to gradually reopening the economy and its borders.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.