(Bloomberg) -- An one-and-a-half year-old toddler who was infected with Covid-19 has passed away on Monday, marking the Singapore’s first death caused by the virus in a patient aged below 12 years old, according to a statement from country’s Ministry of Health.

The MOH reiterated its recommendation that all children aged 5 to 11 years should be vaccinated, especially if they have underlying chronic medical conditions.

In a separate statement, the authority also urged people to take their vaccinations and boosters in preparation for a rise in Covid cases driven by new variants.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.