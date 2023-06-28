(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore government review into colonial bungalows rented by two ministers found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing after the opposition questioned whether the officials were paying less than market rates for the properties.

In a report to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong published Wednesday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said it found no preferential treatment was given to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam and their spouses.

“There was no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the Ministers for personal gain,” according to the report.

The homes’ rental costs had become a headache for the ruling People’s Action Party after reports about them emerged in media reports in May. Opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam had questioned whether the ministers were “paying less than the fair market value” for the sprawling space along Ridout Road, near a high-end entertainment and lifestyle hub.

The report said that Shanmugam negotiated an initial monthly rent of S$26,500 ($19,600) for the 9,350-square meter (100,000 square feet) property, while Balakrishnan’s wife paid S$19,000 for a 9,157-square meter bungalow. Both prices were at or above the prevailing rental rate for the homes.

A separate review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean concluded that there “was no abuse of power or conflict of interest resulting in the Ministers gaining any unfair advantage or privileges.”

