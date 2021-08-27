(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s health officials will start distributing self-test kits for Covid-19 and begin to close some vaccination centers, the government said, as the country approaches a major milestone of inoculating 80% of the population.

Antigen rapid test kits will be given to all households across Singapore as the government shifts to focusing on testing and surveillance as “an effective means to control the pandemic proactively,” the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Children and staff at kindergartens and preschools will also be given these testing kits, which the government sees as a convenient way to check on any asymptomatic infection after possible contact with a positive case.

Singapore is set to hit the key target of 80% of the population being fully vaccinated by the end of Aug., the ministry said. Four out of 37 mass vaccination centers will be closed with services moved to regular healthcare providers, clinics and mobile teams.

Even as vaccination levels in Singapore are among the highest in Asia, there has been an uptick in coronavirus cases. The government taskforce is watching the situation to ensure the number of severe cases remain under control and doesn’t strain Singapore’s healthcare system.

So far, most of the cases in the past week were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and didn’t need significant medical care, the government said.

