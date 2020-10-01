(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ruling party suffered a drop in its credibility rating among voters surveyed after the opposition won a record number of seats in the July election.

The People’s Action Party retained 83 of 93 parliamentary seats and a substantial lead over rivals in the survey conducted by Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies. Yet, the proportion of respondents who said they “agree” or “strongly agree” the party is credible dropped to 86%, from 93% in a survey after the previous election in 2015.

Scores dropped “across the board” among categories of voters, including those in low and low-middle income groups, the survey found. Led by younger voters aged 21 to 39, the proportion saying they “agree” or “strongly agree” that the opposition Workers’ Party is credible rose to 79% from 71%.

The ruling party was rated credible especially with those aged 55 and above, or those born before Singapore achieved independence, according to the report. The influence of younger voters became a widely discussed topic in this year’s election, especially as the ruling party ceded one district -- known for its younger demographic -- to the opposition.

Voters aged between 21 and 29 attached greater importance to the need for different views in parliament in this year’s survey compared with 2015. Jobs and the cost of living also ranked higher in this survey than five years ago, particularly for those aged between 30 and 54.

Among the institute’s other findings, Facebook was rated the top platform among respondents who ranked the internet important in providing material responsible for shaping their voting decisions, according to the survey. Mainstream media, YouTube and Instagram followed.

