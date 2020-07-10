(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ruling party appeared set to maintain its grip on power despite heading for its worst performance ever as the pandemic left the economy reeling, a result that could shake up the city-state.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) was projected to win 83 of 93 parliamentary seats -- or 89% -- up for grabs, according to a preliminary sample count released by the Elections Department, which could change somewhat when full results are released. The sample count showed the opposition Workers’ Party set to win 10 seats, a record high.

If that holds the result would mark a substantial setback for the PAP, which has never won less than 93% of parliamentary seats since Singapore became an independent nation in 1965. The result could potentially disrupt Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s succession plan or prompt the government to adopt more populist measures like it did in 2011, when the opposition tripled its seats in Parliament to six.

“Similar to 2011, the PAP will read this result as a signal by voters that it needs to do better,” said Leonard Lim, Singapore country director for regional consultancy firm Vriens & Partners. “It will prompt a bout of soul searching and an internal review by the PAP. We can expect policy reviews in specific areas, especially on issues which garnered traction during the campaign such as the pace of immigration, and the openness to a foreign workforce.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who has been tipped to succeed Lee, was locked in a tight race in the East Coast group constituency. Lee this week vowed to hand over Singapore “intact” and in “good working order” to the so-called “fourth generation” of party officials, who have helped spearhead the government’s response to Covid-19. The prime minister has signaled he would step aside by the time he turns 70 in 2022.

‘Sobering Reality Check’

“It’s a flight from the status quo rather than a flight to safety -- a vote for change,” said Eugene Tan, a political analyst and law professor at Singapore Management University. “The 4G has their work cut out for them. They have little time to rebuild the trust and confidence of Singaporeans. They are not in a comfortable position and how they respond to this sobering reality check is crucial.”

The next government will face the task of leading Singapore through one of its most tumultuous periods after it became one of Asia’s hardest-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic with more than 45,000 cases, mostly migrant workers. Officials project Singapore’s gross domestic product will contract as much as 7% this year while employment fell in the first quarter by the most on record. That’s despite the government earmarking about S$93 billion in special budget support.

Besides the Workers’ Party, which won six seats in the last election, others struggled. Progress Singapore Party, a newcomer led by former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock and supported by the prime minister’s brother, Lee Hsien Yang, failed to win any seats though were fighting in some close contests, according to the sample count.

Still, the opposition will have at least 12 members of parliament no matter what under a designation called non-constituency member of Parliament, or NCMP. Lawmakers approved it via a constitutional amendment passed in 1984 after the PAP swept the previous four elections. It was increased to 12 from nine in 2016, when NCMPs were given the same voting rights as elected MPs.

‘Social Inequality’

Campaigning has been vigorous despite one of the shortest election cycles in the world at just nine days. The PAP has sparred with the opposition on everything from housing issues to the standard of living and goods and services tax, to the use of non-elected members of parliament.

Some polling booths saw long lines amid a high turnout as election officials took special precautions such as temperature screenings, the use of disposable gloves and safe distancing rules.

“It shows us that there is dissatisfaction about some things that Singapore has done -- whether it be the leadership renewal, the way the virus was managed, or holding the election in the midst of a pandemic,” said Felix Tan, associate lecturer in international relations at SIM Global Education. “It’s a changing landscape. Young voters are not necessarily concerned with job security, they are also concerned with issues such as social inequality.”

