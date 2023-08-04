Singapore’s 2023 F1 Race Will Go Ahead as Planned, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s preparations for this year’s Formula One Grand Prix are at an advanced stage and the race will continue as planned, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in a written response Thursday.

Gan was responding to a parliamentary question on whether the arrest of Hotel Properties Ltd.’s Managing Director Ong Beng Seng will have any material impact on the race. The businessman’s Singapore GP Pte owns the rights to the race.

Officials have yet to spell out the scope of the ongoing investigation by the country’s anti-graft agency, in which Transport Minister S. Iswaran was also arrested.

