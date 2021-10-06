(Bloomberg) -- Singapore set another record for daily Covid-19 infections. Macau is closing gyms and bars to stem the spread of the virus, while China became the last holdout among places pursuing a zero-cases policy. New Zealand will hold a “national day of action” to boost vaccination rates.

European regulators will consider starting an accelerated review of Merck & Co.’s experimental antiviral pill. Poland saw its highest daily case total since May.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. will require employees to be vaccinated. Rio Tinto will do the same in Western Australia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to detail a vaccine mandate for people traveling by air and rail.

Key Developments:

Poland’s Covid Cases Skyrocket (2:02 p.m. HK)

Poland had 2,085 Covid infections on Tuesday -- surging by 70% from last week -- Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told Polskie Radio in an interview. That’s the biggest daily tally since May.

H.K. Can Retain Global Air Hub Status: Lam (1:14 p.m. HK)

Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam said she believed Hong Kong can retain its status as an international aviation hub, even though it’s one of the few places left in the world adhering to a Covid Zero approach.

“Although the global aviation industry, with Hong Kong being no exception, has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident that our status as an international aviation hub could be consolidated and enhanced,” she said in her policy address to the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Canada to Detail Vaccine Mandate for Air, Rail (10:50 a.m. HK)

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau will announce details of a vaccine mandate for federally regulated industries he used as a wedge issue in his successful bid for a third term in Canada. Trudeau and deputy Chrystia Freeland will make an announcement on the “Covid-19 situation” on Wednesday morning in Ottawa, according to itineraries from their offices.

Before triggering a Sept. 20 election in which he hoped to regain majority control of the legislature, Trudeau announced his government would make inoculations mandatory for for air and rail passengers, transportation workers and federal employees.

Merck to Supply Singapore With Covid Drug (10:12 a.m. HK)

Merck will collaborate with Singapore on a supply and purchase agreement for its antiviral Covid drug molnupiravir, according to a statement. The Southeast Asian city-state will gain access to molnupiravir once certain regulatory milestones are achieved, it said.

SJM Shuts a Macau Casino After Covid Visit (9:10 a.m. HK)

The SJM Holdings-operated Casino Oceanus in Macau is temporarily closed after a Covid patient visited it earlier, Teledifusão de Macau reported late Tuesday, citing the operator. SJM said it would strictly enforce the enclave’s virus prevention measures, according to the report.

Macau said earlier that it would shut some entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms, from Wednesday. The government’s statement didn’t say how long the restrictions will last, and it didn’t mention casinos.

New Zealand’s ‘National Day of Action’ (8:15 a.m. HK)

New Zealand, which has been a rare global success story in curtailing the virus, is pushing vaccination as its delta case numbers increase. The country announced a “National Day of Action” on Oct. 16 to boost inoculation rates, with clinics open all day and into the evening.

“The next week and a half is critical,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference. “We need to pull out all the stops to increase our vaccination rates. It has never been more urgent.” Of 39 new cases reported Wednesday, 30 were in Auckland.

The health ministry also advised people to consider a shorter gap between doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine than the current standard of six weeks. “Reducing the gap between doses to at least three weeks means more people can be fully vaccinated sooner, increasing our community immunity,” it said.

Rio Tinto to Mandate Jabs in Western Australia (6:17 a.m. HK)

Rio Tinto will require all its employees in Western Australia to be vaccinated, in line with the state government’s announcement that inoculation would be made mandatory for all resources workers.

Rio will open a vaccination hub at Perth Airport on Oct. 11, which will be open to Rio employees and those from other mining companies

Idaho Pediatric Cases at Highest Levels (5:30 a.m. HK)

Daily pediatric Covid-19 cases in Idaho’s hospitals -- where care is being rationed -- have been running at the highest levels since the pandemic started, David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Tuesday.

As of Oct. 2, there were 15 pediatric cases among 749 total hospital patients, according to state data.

Total hospitalizations have also been running at records and the trend isn’t showing signs of shifting, Jeppesen said during an online briefing. Vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country in Idaho, where health-care providers have been stymied by misinformation.

UnitedHealth, Mondelez to Require Vaccinations (1 p.m. NY)

UnitedHealth Group will require U.S. employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 30, according to a statement on the company’s website.

The requirement will apply to employees who care for patients, meet with others in person, or enter company facilities. UnitedHealth said it will consider medical or religious exemptions but may not approve all requests. Clinicians will also be available to meet with people who have questions or hesitations, the company said.

Those workers who don’t get vaccinated, can’t be accommodated based on their role or don’t get an exemption will be placed on unpaid leave and may be terminated, a company spokesman said. UnitedHealth has more than 300,000 employees globally, with about two-thirds based in the U.S., according to company filings.

Also on Tuesday, Mondelez International, the maker of Oreo cookies, announced a vaccine requirement ahead of a planned office reopening in January.

Depression Rose With Covid, Study Finds (1 p.m. NY)

Symptoms of anxiety and depression hit U.S. adults more frequently as the number of Covid-19 cases mounted during the accelerating pandemic, according to a study.

Mental health severity scores were highly correlated with the average number of daily cases, according to the study in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

U.S. Death Toll This Year Tops 2020 Level (10:45 a.m. NY)

The Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. this year has surpassed the number of fatalities in 2020. The wave fueled by the delta strain is waning in the U.S., but daily infections are still hovering near 100,000 and more than 1,800 people are dying every day, on average.

The U.S. has the world’s highest death count at more than 704,000, of which 351,985 were recorded in 2020, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

More than 100,000 Americans succumbed to the virus in the last four months -- a time when safe and effective vaccines were widely available in the nation.

Dominican Republic May Give Shots to Kids (10:40 a.m. NY)

Dominican Republic Health Minister Daniel Rivera is recommending that vaccines be provided to children as young as 5.

Rivera made the recommendation late Monday after holding meetings with the Dominican Board of Health. The government’s nine-member Health Cabinet will review the request Tuesday, the Ministry said.

If the Caribbean nation does begin offering vaccines to children, it would join Cuba and Chile in doing so. Last month, Cuba authorized the use of its homegrown vaccines in children as young as 2. Chile is offering shots to children 6 and older.

The Dominican Republic has reported 361,402 cases of coronavirus and 4,055 deaths since the pandemic began.

EU Panel May Start Review of Merck Pill (9:18 a.m. NY)

An EU advisory committee will consider starting an accelerated review for Merck’s experimental antiviral pill following the company’s announcement last week that it will seek emergency-use authorization from the FDA as soon as possible.

The panel will consider starting a “rolling review” in coming days, Marco Cavaleri, the head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said at a press briefing Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.