(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept key policy settings unchanged as the city-state focuses on economic recovery amid a global vaccination drive, while saying its accommodative stance “remains appropriate.”

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages the exchange rate of the local dollar as its main monetary tool, held the slope, width and center of its currency band unchanged, it said Wednesday. The slope is currently 0%, a policy that implies the MAS isn’t seeking currency appreciation, which it first implemented at the outset of the pandemic last year.

All 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted no changes to the policy band, which the MAS uses to guide the local dollar against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it adjusts the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of that currency band. It doesn’t disclose the details of these components.

“The Singapore economy will grow at an above-trend pace this year, but the sectors worst hit by the crisis will continue to face significant demand shortfalls,” the central bank said in its statement. “MAS will therefore maintain a zero percent per annum rate of appreciation of the policy band. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centered will be unchanged. As core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate.”

The decision was announced at the same time as government data showing gross domestic product in the first quarter grew 0.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, after falling 2.4% in the previous three months.

On a non-annualized basis, GDP in the first quarter rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from the previous three months.

The MAS also left the policy settings unchanged last October, after it had taken unprecedented easing steps in March 2020. Fiscal stimulus has done much of the heavy lifting for the recovery, with the government announcing programs worth about S$100 billion ($75 billion) to support businesses and workers.

More details from the first-quarter GDP report:

Manufacturing expanded 7.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2020 after growing 10.3% in the previous three months

Construction contracted 20.2% year-on-year in the three months through March after declining 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Services industries shrank 1.2% after declining 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter

