(Bloomberg) -- Changi Airport in Singapore will reopen two of its terminals shuttered as a result of Covid-19 as travel springs back faster than expected.

Terminal 4 will reopen in September while departure operations in the southern wing of Terminal 2 will restart from October, Changi Airport Group said in a statement Friday. The moves will add operating capacity, allowing the airport to better cope with the influx of passengers as the northern hemisphere winter seasons gets underway.

Singapore is welcoming travelers back after it removed all quarantine and testing rules for fully-vaccinated people in early April. National flag carrier Singapore Airlines Ltd. is aiming to be operating at 67% of its pre-Covid capacity by September.

Changi Airport partially reopened Terminal 2, one of the two halls that were closed during the pandemic, in late May to meet demand. While Terminals 1 and 3 have been operating during Covid, Terminals 2 and 4 have been shut.

For the first week of June, passenger traffic at Changi Airport reached 48% of pre-Covid levels and as a result, more airlines have asked to launch flights in the second half, according to Friday’s statement.

Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran said last month that passenger traffic at Changi Airport is already near 50% of what it was before the pandemic, a target the government earlier said it had only expected to reach later in 2022. Singapore has also resumed plans for construction of a fifth terminal, with building work expected to start in two to three years.

Changi Airport handled 4.5 million passengers in the first four months of this year, surpassing the 3.05 million people that passed through in all of 2021. In 2019, the airport handled around 68.3 million passengers. The aerodrome has said that more than 6,600 positions will need to be filled to meet the recovery in travel demand.

The aviation industry globally is struggling to meet the faster-than-expected recovery in travel with reports of manpower shortages cropping up almost daily. Some airlines are canceling flights because of a lack of flight crew and millions of passengers are spending more time in long lines at airports.

“To support the travel recovery, our airport partners have been actively recruiting more manpower to fill various positions in the airport, from frontline staff to airside workers,” Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang said.

