(Bloomberg) -- Monthly passenger traffic at Singapore’s Changi Airport has surpassed pre-Covid levels for the first time since the pandemic, boosted by strong holiday travel and some high profile events in the city-state.

Changi Airport, frequently voted one of the world’s best for its futuristic feel and efficiency, recorded 5.35 million passenger movements in February, a 34% increase year-on-year, and 4.3% higher than the same period in 2019, according to data released Wednesday.

Singapore’s airport is one of the first in Asia to exceed pre-pandemic traffic levels, aided by last month’s Lunar New Year holidays and an influx of visitors coming to see singer Taylor Swift perform on the island.

