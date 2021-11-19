(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s daily coronavirus infections continued their downward trend in recent weeks, increasing pressure on the government to bring an end to a period of strict virus-related curbs.

The Southeast Asian nation reported a total of 1,734 new cases as of noon on Nov. 19, down from 2,038 the day before, bringing the weekly infection growth rate, a key government metric for easing, down to 0.77. That’s the lowest it has been since the Ministry of Health started reporting such data two months ago.

The government wants the rate to remain below one, a metric that has been achieved on 16 of the last 17 days. The business hub’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, defended the slow pace of reopening Wednesday, saying that the government was seeking to avoid “unsettling U-turns.”

The latest round of Covid curbs were imposed on Sept. 27 amid the city-state’s worst virus surge yet. It included making work-from-home the default, and capping social gatherings at two. Although the curbs were then extended by a month in October, authorities have partially relaxed some of those restrictions, including allowing 5 people from the same residence to dine at restaurants.

Pressure on hospitals has also eased. Ministry of Health data showed more than 40% of public ICU beds in the city-state are now vacant compared with just under 30% two weeks ago, due to a combination of lower Covid cases over the last few weeks, as well as a ramping up of capacity.

