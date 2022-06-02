Singapore’s Cruises to Nowhere Replaced by Cruises to Somewhere

(Bloomberg) -- After nearly two years of cruises to nowhere, holidaymakers from Singapore can set sail for Malaysia, Royal Caribbean International said in a statement.

The company’s Spectrum of the Seas will begin sailing to Penang and Kuala Lumpur from June 30, it said.

“We have been working closely with various governments in Southeast Asia to align on cruise protocols and policies, and are excited to bring back port calls in Malaysia for sailings as a start,” said Annie Chang, Director of Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board.

Cruise lines operating out of Singapore launched cruises to nowhere -- essentially multiday trips on the high seas -- in November 2020. They became popular among the city-state’s residents seeking holiday options while the island nation’s borders, and those of its near neighbors, remained largely closed due to the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.