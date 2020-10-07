(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s so-called cruises to nowhere will start next month with enhanced safety measures for Genting Hong Kong and Royal Caribbean International’s cruise lines in the city-state, according to the country’s tourism board.

A cruise-safe certification program is being developed by Singapore Tourism Board, which will set out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the journey. Some of these measures include sailing at a reduced capacity of up to 50% and entry only for residents in the southeast Asian country.

The cruises will start from Nov. 6 with Genting’s World Dream while Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in Dec.

