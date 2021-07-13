(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy lost momentum in the second quarter as weeks of tightened mobility restrictions weighed on this year’s expansion.

Economic growth in the three months through June contracted a seasonally adjusted 2% from the previous quarter, when the pace hit 3.1%. The median estimate among 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for a quarterly contraction of 1.8% as the city-state reimposed restrictions to stem a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

Compared to a year earlier, when the economy nosedived amid lockdowns at the start of the pandemic, activity rebounded 14.3%. The expectation was for 14.8% growth, according to the median estimate of 16 economists surveyed ahead of the Ministry of Trade & Industry release.

Policy makers expect Singapore’s economy to grow at least 4%-6% this year after it suffered its worst contraction last year since independence in 1965. The official forecast for full-year growth is due to be revised next month.

The city-state’s economy has been buoyed during the pandemic by robust exports and a resilient financial-services industry, while more tourism-reliant sectors such as hospitality and food and beverage continue to suffer.

New Outbreak

After months of success limiting outbreaks, Singapore was forced to tighten restrictions in mid-May to curb the spread of the virus, halting dining-in at restaurants and limiting social gatherings.

The outlook will depend largely on whether Singapore is able to meet vaccination targets in the months ahead and keep the Covid caseload low. The government aims to have two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day on Aug. 9.

Wednesday morning’s advance release marks the government’s first look at the economy’s performance in the second quarter, based mainly on data from April and May. More data in coming weeks will firm up the picture for final second-quarter figures in late August.

