7m ago
Singapore’s Economy Grew 1.2% in 2023, Prime Minister Lee Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy avoided a recession to grow 1.2% this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
Households are still feeling the pressure of higher costs of living, although inflation is gradually coming down, Lee said in a New Year’s message.
