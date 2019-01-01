(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic growth slowed toward the year-end as global trade tensions and rising interest rates took their toll on the export-reliant city state.

Gross domestic product rose an annualized 1.6 percent in the three months through December from the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate from the Ministry of Trade and Industry Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey of economists was for a 3.6 percent expansion.

Key Insights

As one of Asia’s most export-reliant nations, Singapore’s economic outlook is closely tied to global trade and growth

Authorities have indicated the economy could cool even further in 2019, projecting a range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent for GDP growth

The economy grew 3.3 percent in 2018, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the nation’s central bank, tightened monetary policy twice in 2018 amid a global withdrawal of stimulus led by the Federal Reserve

“There may be one more tightening move for MAS ahead, but that really depends on the inflation -- especially core inflation -- trajectory,” said Selena Ling, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “A big game changer will be if the FOMC pauses its rate-hike cycle earlier than expected -- that would take the pressure off a lot of EM currencies.”

Here’s how some of the key sectors performed: the services industry, which makes up about two thirds of the economy, expanded an annualized 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the prior three months; manufacturing contracted 8.7 percent; construction gained 1.1 percent

