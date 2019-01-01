41m ago
Singapore's Export-Reliant Economy Ends 2018 With Slower Growth
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic growth slowed toward the year-end as global trade tensions and rising interest rates took their toll on the export-reliant city state.
Gross domestic product rose an annualized 1.6 percent in the three months through December from the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate from the Ministry of Trade and Industry Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey of economists was for a 3.6 percent expansion.
Key Insights
- As one of Asia’s most export-reliant nations, Singapore’s economic outlook is closely tied to global trade and growth
- Authorities have indicated the economy could cool even further in 2019, projecting a range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent for GDP growth
- The economy grew 3.3 percent in 2018, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the nation’s central bank, tightened monetary policy twice in 2018 amid a global withdrawal of stimulus led by the Federal Reserve
- “There may be one more tightening move for MAS ahead, but that really depends on the inflation -- especially core inflation -- trajectory,” said Selena Ling, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “A big game changer will be if the FOMC pauses its rate-hike cycle earlier than expected -- that would take the pressure off a lot of EM currencies.”
- Here’s how some of the key sectors performed: the services industry, which makes up about two thirds of the economy, expanded an annualized 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the prior three months; manufacturing contracted 8.7 percent; construction gained 1.1 percent
