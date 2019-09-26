(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s factory output plunged far more than economists predicted in August, in a sign that the city state’s manufacturing downturn could be deepening.

Industrial production dropped 8% from a year earlier, worse than all the forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, making it the biggest contraction this year, including June’s revised 7.9% decline. It shrank 7.5% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis.

The surprise weakening is a fresh blow for economic growth prospects in trade-reliant Singapore after last month’s data gave economists some hope that the pain could be easing. U.S.-China and Japan-South Korea trade tensions, as well as a broader slowdown in China and elsewhere, continue to weigh on Singapore, where the government has slashed its full-year growth forecast to near zero.

Singapore officials have said that while the slump heading into the second half of the year has been stark, it wasn’t yet deep or sustained enough to warrant fiscal stimulus, as labor markets remained resilient.

The data may give the Monetary Authority of Singapore reason to ease policy at its upcoming October meeting. The MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its main tool, left its policy settings unchanged in April.

--With assistance from Myungshin Cho.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.