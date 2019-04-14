(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s fake news laws will likely come into effect in the second half of this year, as the country joins the ranks of nations trying to curb the spread of online falsehoods.

The aim of the proposed laws isn’t to suppress information, but rather to equip Singaporeans with facts so they can engage in public discourse, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran told Bloomberg Television on Monday. Singapore sought feedback from technology and media companies during the drafting of the bill, he said.

“This bill and what we are intending here does not in any way impinge on criticism, opinion, satire or parody,” he said in an interview.

The Southeast Asian country announced plans this month to introduce tough new laws to hold online outlets accountable for the spread of fake news, putting pressure on companies like Facebook Inc. to address the issue. The social media giant and its peers have come under pressure globally over the way they handle user privacy, rein in fake news and monitor offensive or violent content.

The new Singapore measures require online sites to show corrections to false or misleading claims and take down falsehoods in serious cases, according to a bill put forward in Parliament by the government. Account restriction directions can be issued to a platform to disable a fake account or bot that spreads a falsehood undermining the public interest, the government said in parliament. These directions can be appealed in a court.

