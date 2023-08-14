You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Singapore’s George Goh Wants Annual Report If Elected President
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore presidential hopeful George Goh plans to introduce an annual report card on the president’s performance if he’s elected, in a push to create a more “open and inclusive” office.
The local businessman and former non-resident ambassador to Morocco formally launched his campaign platform on Monday. In a statement, Goh said the proposed annual report card would contain all his activities and decisions made in the year. This includes signing off on bills, speeches made and funds raised.
Looking up government notices in the e-gazette is the “only way to know” if the president is doing his custodial work, unless the reserves are drawn upon, said Goh. Alternatively, the president can present a report at the end of the six-year term.
“This opacity leaves the public unaware of the custodial duties of the president, as what gets publicized are his ceremonial and community role,” said Goh.
If elected, Goh also intends to use his philanthropic experience, business network and the status of the office to raise S$1 billion ($737 million) for welfare organizations and small charities that are less recognized.
The 63-year-old had submitted his election eligibility forms on Aug. 4, formally launching his bid for the largely ceremonial role, the Straits Times reported. Singapore plans to hold the elections on Sept. 1 if more than one candidate is running for the post.
