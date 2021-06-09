(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Grab Holdings Inc. postponed the expected completion of its merger with a U.S. blank-check company as the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant works on a financial audit for the past three years.

The deal is now set to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said Wednesday in a statement. When announcing the merger in April, Grab expected completion in the third quarter.

The company said it is working with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to get pre-clearance of certain accounting policies and related financial disclosures. As a result, its financial information for the past three years remains subject to review and revision, it said.

Grab, Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, agreed to go public in the U.S. through what could be one of the largest-ever mergers with a blank-check company. Grab is trying to take advantage of a U.S.-led SPAC listing boom, even as its business continues to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Consolidated gross merchandise value rose 5.2% to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, with strong food-delivery growth offsetting a decline in ride-hailing, the company said. It didn’t provide revenue or profit numbers.

Grab said in April it is set to have a market value of about $40 billion after the combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. The combined entity’s stock will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker GRAB after the completion of the deal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.