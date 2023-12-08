(Bloomberg) -- Singapore hospitalizations have increased amid a surge in local Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks, the health ministry said.

Estimated cases rose to 32,035 in the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 compared to 22,094 cases a week ago, according to a statement Friday. Average daily Covid-19 hospitalizations increased to 225 from 136 the week before.

The surge in infections may be due to waning population immunity and increased interactions during the year-end travel, among other factors, the ministry said.

