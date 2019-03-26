(Bloomberg) -- Emotions are running high among some Hyflux Ltd. investors who stand to lose almost everything in the collapse of Singapore’s much vaunted water-treatment company.

The frustration has prompted some bondholders to organize a protest this coming Saturday over a steep haircut imposed by the company under its S$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion) debt restructuring plan. The Business Times published a letter from a reader calling on Singapore to nationalize the plant, saying Hyflux may be worth as much as a commodity trader that got government support in 2014.

Debt holder Alex Leong has obtained a permit to organize the protest at a downtown park known as the Speaker’s Corner, the Straits Times reported on its website. The newspaper cited Leong’s concerns that he could lose a large proportion of his savings if the restructuring goes through.

Both Hyflux, and its external media adviser, didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Two calls to Hyflux’s spokesperson went unanswered.

Retail investors in Hyflux’s S$900 million of unsecured junior securities stand to lose about 90 percent of their money under a proposal by a consortium of Indonesian businessmen to be voted on April 5. The group, however, may walk away if operational and financial lapses at the Tuaspring water plant aren’t resolved by April 1.

Embattled Singapore Firm Hyflux Stung by Loss on Water Plant

The letter in the Business Times said Hyflux could be worth no less than Olam International Ltd., a coffee and cocoa trader which received billions in support from Temasek Holdings Pte, the state’s investment arm, in 2014.

Meanwhile, an exchange filing late Monday brought more Hyflux related news. Algerian Energy Co. has sought arbitration proceedings against the company and its partners Tlemcen Desalination Investment Company SAS and Malakoff Bhd. in disputes over a 2007 venture.

