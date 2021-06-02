(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s IGlobe Partners closed its latest venture-capital fund, which plans to invest $100 million in startups focusing on synthetic biology, fintech and technologies for smart cities.

The firm’s fourth fund, IGlobe Platinum Fund III, will back 15 to 20 startups across the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia to fund their growth over the next three years, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.

IGlobe, with a history of more than two decades, is betting on emerging trends in health care and technology to fuel its growth. The new fund, which was oversubscribed, will back startups including cancer diagnostic service C2i Genomics Inc. and personal finance startup NerdWallet Inc. in the U.S. as well as Singapore-based Docquity, a mobile app for doctors, and Tonik, a digital bank in the Philippines.

“We focus on cross-border deep tech, which other people can’t easily copy,” IGlobe founder Koh Soo Boon said in an interview. “We are in the business of building companies, rather than just making a quick buck.”

Koh started IGlobe in Silicon Valley in 1999 and moved its headquarters to her native Singapore a decade later. The firm has scored big with Mountain View, California-based Matterport Inc., which helps consumers visit properties and shopping malls virtually and is going public in a $2.9 billion deal. IGlobe joined Matterport’s Series A fundraising and three subsequent rounds.

Other IGlobe portfolio companies including Gingko Bioworks Inc. and NerdWallet Inc. are also planning to go public in the U.S. this year, allowing the firm to deliver strong returns, according to Koh. IGlobe’s future investments could include women’s health care, mental health care and 3D printing startups, she said.

IGlobe Platinum Fund I has delivered 13 times capital return with a net internal rate of return of 33%, making it one of the top 5% of VC funds launched in 2010 globally, according to the company.

“IGlobe is often the sole investor from Asia in the investment deals it is involved in,” Managing Partner Yoke Sin Chong said in the statement. “Our global network allows us to facilitate as the bridge between the Western and Asian startup ecosystems.”

