(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s former Transport Minister S. Iswaran has received court approval to leave the country temporarily after being charged with corruption last month, according to local media reports.

Iswaran had applied for permission to leave Singapore to help his son settle into a university in Australia, the Straits Times reported, with the request approved on several conditions including a cash bail of S$500,000 ($371,802). He will also be required to surrender his travel documents within a day of returning to the country, the report said.

The 61-year-old who helped bring Formula 1 racing to Singapore and represented the city-state at the World Economic Forum, resigned last month after being charged with corruption in the city-state’s biggest political scandal in almost four decades. The former minister, who’s out on bail, was slapped with 27 charges including allegedly obtaining tickets to musicals and soccer matches in the UK. He denies the charges and has pledged to defend his innocence in court.

He and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested in July 2023 in a case that’s challenged Singapore’s reputation for clean governance at a time when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is seeking to step aside after almost two decades of leading the country.

Earlier this week, the city-state said it will review the terms of its F1 Grand Prix deal and will audit a previous race following the corruption probe into Iswaran.

