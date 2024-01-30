(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s unemployment rate remained stable in the fourth quarter, as the labor market remained tight despite signs of cooling demand.

The overall jobless rate was unchanged in December from the prior quarter at 2%, with the annual rate falling to 1.9% in 2023, according to advanced figures from the Ministry of Manpower. Total employment continued to grow for a ninth straight quarter, but at a slower pace with only 8,400 new jobs.

The number of retrenchments eased to 3,200 in the three month period through December, after a surge of business restructuring on the backdrop of challenging global economic conditions earlier this year.

The latest survey indicates an improvement in business expectations, along with government’s projection of increasing growth prospects this year. The proportion of firms which indicated an intention to hire in the next three months rose by around 5 percentage points to 47.7%, although downside risks remain in the global economy.

