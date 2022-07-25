(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s core inflation accelerated to the highest level in almost 14 years, vindicating the central bank’s surprise decision to tighten monetary policy this month.

The core inflation print, which excludes private transport and accommodation, rose by 4.4% in June from a year ago, according to a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday. That’s the fastest since November 2008 and exceeds the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.1% gain in prices.

The data supports the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s decision to tighten policy earlier this month, the third time this year, to tackle price pressures. The central bank this month revised its inflation forecasts, with the core measure seen rising between 3%-4% in 2022 from 2.5%-3.5% seen previously.

The all-items consumer price index gained 6.7%, compared with a median estimate of 6.2% in a Bloomberg survey, and 5.6% the previous month. The central bank expects the all-items measure to surge between 5%-6% this year from the earlier forecast range of 4.5%-5.5%.

