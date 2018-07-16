(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is inching closer to regaining its lead over Singapore’s economy after trailing for a third straight year. The nation’s gross domestic product was $314.5 billion in 2017, about $9.4 billion less than Singapore’s $323.9 billion, according to data from the World Bank. That deficit is set to shrink to just over $2 billion next year as forecasts see Malaysia’s economy expanding by about 5.5 percent in 2018 versus a 3.1 percent increase in Singapore, according to median estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

