(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong before the country’s next general election, and signaled the transition could come as early as 2024.

“I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there’s no reason to delay the political transition,” Lee, 71, said during the ruling party’s convention on Sunday. “Therefore, I intend to hand over to DPM Lawrence before the next general election.”

Lee has held the premiership for almost two decades and the People’s Action Party has long telegraphed a power transition. An earlier wish by Lee to hand over the reins before he turned 70 was disrupted by Covid-19 and a shock decision by then-designated successor Heng Swee Keat to step aside in April 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister Wong, 50, was tapped in April 2022 to lead the so-called fourth generation of party leaders. The island must hold its next polls by November 2025.

The party that has been in power since the island’s independence in 1965 has faced a number of setbacks this year — from public anxiety over the high cost of living to political scandals that include a corruption probe involving a minister. Lee has defended his government’s handling of the controversies amid criticism.

On Sunday, Lee reiterated the PAP’s commitment to honesty and incorruptibility is “absolutely non-negotiable.” He also said Wong and his team have actively brought in more people to strengthen the party and already set out a “substantial” national agenda.

“They’ve taken on greater responsibilities, and they are preparing well to take the helm,” he said. “If all goes well, I will hand over by the PAP’s 70th birthday next year.” The party was inaugurated in November 1954.

Lee said he will be at the “new PM’s disposal” after the handover. Singapore’s two previous premiers took on a Cabinet role known as “Senior Minister” for years after leaving the top post.

“I will go wherever he thinks I can be useful,” he said. “I will do my best to help him and his team to fight and win the next GE and to fulfill their responsibilities.”

Wong recently outlined a vision for Singapore in what’s been billed as a means to refresh the tiny island nation’s social compact. The plan known as Forward Singapore includes addressing income and wealth inequality and boosting safety nets to ease anxiety in society about segments being left behind.

The ruling party saw its worst parliamentary performance in the 2020 election despite winning 89% of seats, as the opposition pushed for measures to help low-income Singaporeans and hire locals over foreigners.

“The next general election is not about Lawrence Wong or Lee Hsien Loong: it is about the PAP remaining not just in power, but dominant,” said Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the department of political science at the National University of Singapore.

In a speech at the same convention, Wong acknowledged key challenges facing the party and the country. He emphasized a need to keep Singapore’s politics clean, and said the PAP should be more inclusive and open to varying points of view.

“We have a clear roadmap for what we need to do and how the PAP government can work with our people to help Singapore succeed,” he said. “I am ready for my next assignment.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.