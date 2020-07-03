(Bloomberg) -- Movie theaters and hotels in Singapore are getting a reprieve as the city-state gradually reopens its economy after a lockdown.

Cinemas will be able to open their doors to movie-goers starting on July 13, limiting the maximum capacity to 50 people in each theater hall, according to a government statement. As many as five people from the same group will be allowed to sit together, and seats will be reconfigured to provide the 1 meter (3.3 feet) distance for other guests. Mandatory temperature checks will be carried out before entry.

Among the show titles planned at the reopening include “Train to Busan: Peninsula,” “Low Season,” and “Escape From Pretoria,” according to the websites of local operators. Still, the move will come after several U.S. blockbusters, such as Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” and Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan,” were delayed.

Hotels, which saw occupancy rates nose-dive as the city-state shut its borders to visitors to contain the spread of the virus, will also be able accept leisure guests after receiving the permit from the government, the Singapore Tourism Board announced. This will allow so-called staycations by Singapore residents, giving the industry a much-needed boost as global travel restrictions are still in place.

The hotels will be limited to no more than one person for 10 square-meter (108 square feet) in public spaces, and guests will reduce mingling in lobbies and facilities through staggering times. Dine-in services, gyms and pools can also resume operations after receiving approvals.

Singapore started lifting restrictions on businesses at the start of June, with a “phase two” re-opening as of June 19 that has allowed consumers to trickle back to restaurants and shopping malls. Casinos and several tourist attractions were also allowed to restart operations from July 1, with most attractions restricted to no more than 25% capacity.

