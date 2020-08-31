(Bloomberg) -- A major Singapore shopping center is reportedly cutting back on workers, saying it will take longer than expected for business to return to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mustafa Centre, a sprawling six-story shopping destination in the city-state’s Little India cultural district that has more than 1,400 staff and sells over 300,000 different items, is unable to renew the work passes of its foreign workers and will send them home when their passes expire, according to the Straits Times. The newspaper cited a letter addressed to all employees of Mustafa group and its related companies from managing director and founder Mustaq Ahmad.

“We do not expect our business to return to the Pre-Covid days as our international borders are all closed. It will take a longer time than expected,” the letter posted on the Straits Times website said. “We regret to have to resort to these decisions but hope that business will come back to normal as soon as possible.”

Singapore has tightened restrictions on foreign workers to protect local jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city-state on Thursday announced an increase in the minimum salaries for employment-passes and S-pass holders. Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said recently that the MAS would “intensify” engagement with financial firms on their hiring practices to urge banks to hire more citizens and bolster the local leadership pipeline.

Anthony Bourdain once described Mustafa as “an eternity of kitsch,” and the hypermarket sells everything from fresh fish to helicopter-style drones. Bourdain once bought a snow globe. For years, it relied on foreign workers and tourists, the Business Times quoted an unnamed manager as saying, but those revenue sources have dried up. Now, the formerly-24-hour destination has been forced to shut its doors overnight, and during the day footfall is a fraction of what it once was.

Mustafa will also stop paying a “sustenance allowance” to employees who haven’t been called to work -- reported to be about S$300 (US$220) -- after September, the paper said. The giant shopping center’s foreign workers whose passes aren’t renewed will be provided with one month’s basic salary and a ticket home.

