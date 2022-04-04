(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s contemplation of a potential nuclear power plant will depend on next-generation technologies, a move that indicates the goal is still decades away from fruition.

The island state says so-called small modular reactors or other next-generation nuclear technology have the potential to be much safer than many of the plants in operation today, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in response to questions in parliament on Monday. The country concluded roughly a decade ago that conventional nuclear reactors aren’t suitable, he said.

Many of the “nuclear technologies are still in research and development phase, and have not begun commercial operations,” he said.

The questions were raised after Singapore said in a report last month that it could aim for next-generation nuclear or geothermal technology to make up 10% of its energy mix by 2050 under one possible decarbonization scenario. Small-scale nuclear is one of the few local low-carbon power options available to small island nations like Singapore, although there are challenges both with the technology and the disposal of atomic waste.

The types of designs that Singapore is exploring are in the very early stages of development, with most experimental units not even built yet. And while small modular reactors are the most mature advanced nuclear technology, they are still likely decades away from being commercially viable for export to countries like Singapore.

The government is supporting research in relevant areas of nuclear policy, science and engineering, as well as efforts to train scientists and experts in local and overseas universities, Tan said. As for the possibility of geothermal energy, one of its universities is conducting exploratory studies to estimate the potential in various parts of Singapore.

