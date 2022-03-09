(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s current omicron wave may have peaked, health minister Ong Ye Kung said, possibly paving the way for further easing of virus curbs.

“There are now good indications that the omicron transmission wave has peaked and is starting to subside,” Ong said in parliament on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian financial hub last month pushed back plans to gradually ease limits on home gatherings and other pandemic curbs as a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak tested the country’s pivot to living with the virus.

Singapore’s week-on-week infection growth rate, a measure tracking the spread of Covid-19 in the community, has declined in recent weeks. The rate fell to 0.95 as of March 8, from a peak of about 2.3 nearly a month ago, according to data from the health ministry. Singapore saw 21,986 local cases as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Singapore will be in a better position to ease virus curbs further once the omicron wave has subsided, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in separate comments made in parliament on Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.