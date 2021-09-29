(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s population shrank by a record 4.1% year over year, as its borders remain largely restricted to foreign travel. It’s the biggest fall on record in bookkeeping going back to 1950, according to data from the country’s Department of Statistics. The decline is driven largely by a 10.7% decrease in its non-resident population -- mostly foreign workers who aren’t permanent residents, and students -- as travel curbs coupled with a slowing economy and tightened stance toward employing foreign labor bite. Singapore’s population is now 5.45 million as of the end of June, the lowest it’s been since 2013.

