Singapore’s President to Meet UN’s Guterres in US, CNA Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will hold a working visit to New York from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, Channel News Asia reports, citing his office.

Shanmugaratnam will participate in Columbia University’s World Leaders Forum series, and will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the visit, according to the report.

The president will also chair the UN Human Development Report Advisory Board and a Group of Thirty plenary hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, CNA said.

Last week, Singapore’s parliament approved a legal framework that allows the president and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacity, if deemed to be in the national interest.

The president holds positions as the chairman of the board of trustees for G30 and is a member of the board of trustees of the World Economic Forum, among other roles.

Shanmugaratnam was elected as president in a landslide vote in September.

