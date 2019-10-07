(Bloomberg) -- PropertyGuru Pte, a Singapore-based provider of online real estate classifieds, plans to raise as much as A$380.2 million ($257 million) and list on the Australian stock exchange.

The shares’ indicative price range is between A$3.70 and A$4.50, giving a market capitalization at the upper end of around A$1.36 billion, the company’s Oct. 7 prospectus shows. A book build to determine the final price will be held later this month and trading is expected to start Oct. 25.

PropertyGuru operates classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia and estimates it has a 60% consumer market share. Pro-forma revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 26% over the last three years, and last year, the company became Ebitda and free cash flow positive, according to the sales document.

“The market opportunity for online property advertising in our core markets is underpinned by a number of key macroeconomic and other trends,” Chairman Olivier Lim said. “These include strong population growth, urbanization, increasing penetration of the internet within the population, increased access to mobile phones, and in particular smartphone penetration, as well as rising wealth levels.”

Proceeds from the offering will be used to pursue the company’s growth strategy, including an expansion into mortgage-financing services via an online mortgage marketplace.

