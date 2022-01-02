(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic recovery gained pace in the final three months of 2021, setting it on course for its fastest full-year growth in more than a decade.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous three months, according to advance estimates Monday from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, beating a median 2.1% forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

That last quarter acceleration helped push growth for the full year to 7.2%, the fastest since 2010. Economists had forecast an expansion of 7.1%, while the trade ministry in November said it expected “about 7%.”

After recovering from the worst of the pandemic, the rapid spread of the omicron variant and an economic slowdown in China -- Singapore’s largest trading partner -- are now clouding the outlook for the city-state, which is highly reliant on global trade.

Still, Singapore appears to be sticking with its gradual reopening path, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying Friday in a New Year’s message that it can be “quietly confident” about coping with the impact of omicron. The Southeast Asian nation expects to grow 3% to 5% this year, Lee said, reiterating an earlier forecast from the trade ministry.

The economy last quarter grew 5.9% from the same period a year ago, the trade ministry also said Monday, compared with a median estimate of 5.1% in a Bloomberg survey.

