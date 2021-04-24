(Bloomberg) -- The Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-profile defense forum in Singapore that was called off last year due to the coronavirus, will resume on June 4 and 5 as an in-person event with a designated a “bubble” centered on the hotel venue, the Straits Times reported, citing a letter to delegates.

Meetings and talks at the forum will take place freely and delegates will be allowed to move around the Shangri-La Hotel with minimal restrictions, the newspaper reported. Still, rigorous health measures will be implemented, it said, without elaborating.

The dialogue, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, usually draws top defense officials from the U.S., China and other major economies around the world to discuss vital security issues. The institute said on its website earlier that it will convene the next meeting in June.

Last year, the event was canceled for the first time since its inception in 2002.

Singapore has largely brought the coronavirus under control and has been pushing ahead with re-opening for events including conferences and exhibitions. The World Economic Forum’s marquee event scheduled to be hosted by the city-state in August will also likely be held in a dedicated event zone.

