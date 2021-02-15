1h ago
Singapore’s Spurt, Japan-Bangladesh Push, New WTO Chief: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Singapore is expected to offer more targeted measures to support the economy’s recovery from its worst years since independence, setting up another deficit for the fiscally conservative city-state
- Japan is offering incentives to firms to switch manufacturing out of China, adding Bangladesh to a list of preferred destinations
- The WTO selected Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the first woman and first African as its leader, tasking the ex-Nigerian finance minister with restoring trust in a rules-based global system. Here’s a quick rundown of how she became the trade body’s first female leader
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is drawing up plans to gradually lift pandemic restrictions on socializing, shopping and going to work
- France has so far avoided a third lockdown. That means economic activity is holding up better than originally forecast for 1Q, writes Niraj Shah of Bloomberg Economics
- New Zealand housing remained strong, with activity more buoyant than typically seen in January, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand. That followed Canada reporting new home construction surged in the month to the highest in over a decade
- The Philippines should further reopen and ease mobility restrictions by next month to boost its economy, its chief economic planner said
- Myanmar’s junta strengthened its grip on power over the weekend, ordering an internet blackout overnight and making it easier for authorities to make arrests as it looks to quell surging protests
